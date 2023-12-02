Collision on busy thoroughfare causes significant damage, but no serious injuries

A three-vehicle collision at a busy St. John’s intersection caused significant damage to two vehicles, however no serious injuries were reported.

At about 11:45 a.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kenmount Road and Pippy Place after the collision. The impact caused substantial damage to two vehicles, and minor damage to a third vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

One person was treated by paramedics at the scene, however they did not require transport to hospital. Traffic at the busy intersection was affected for roughly an hour, until the damaged vehicles could be removed.