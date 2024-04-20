Collision in east end sends one person to hospital

A two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s sent one person to hospital on Saturday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Logy Bay Road and MacDonald Drive shortly before 7:45 p.m.. after a pickup truck was rear-ended by another. The driver of one of the trucks was assessed on scene by paramedics before being taken to a waiting ambulance for transport to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

One vehicle sustained extensive damage. A salter attached to the second vehicle was also damaged. Traffic traveling north on Logy Bay Road was blocked as crews worked.