Collision between a motorcycle and car sends one to hospital.

A mid-evening collision between a motorcycle and a car sent one person to hospital on Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to Kenmount Road, just west of Pippy Place, shortly after 7:00 p.m. following reports of the collision. A motorcycle lay in the eastbound lanes of the road, with a damaged vehicle a short distance away. The rider of the motorcycle was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. No occupants of the car were injured.

Eastbound traffic on Kenmount Road was redirected through a nearby parking lot as crews worked.