Collision at notorious St. John’s intersection sends two people to hospital

Two people were taken to hospital on Tuesday evening following a collision at one of St. John’s’ most dangerous intersections.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road shortly after 7:30 p.m.. A sedan and SUV had collided in a t-bone collision, causing extensive damage and spreading debris along the roadway. The drivers of both vehicles, who were the only occupants of each, were taken by ambulance to hospital. Their injuries were not believed at the time to be serious in nature.

Police closed several lanes of the busy intersection for a time until the scene could be cleared.

In a report released by the City of St. John’s in December of 2023, the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road was tied for sixth most-dangerous intersection in the City when considering the number of collisions per million vehicles that enter. Data was gathered over a period of five years, from 2018 to 2022.

Two people were sent to hospital following a collision at the intersection of Prince Philip Drive and Allandale Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)