Collision at notorious east-end intersection sends one to hospital

A two-vehicle collision at an east end intersection notorious for frequent crashes sent one person to hospital Wednesday night.

At about 9:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Major’s Path following the crash. A pickup truck and SUV had collided in the intersection, causing significant damage to both vehicles. A third vehicle, which was stopped at a red light, also sustained minor damage.

Paramedics took one person to hospital with injuries that weren’t believed to be serious.

A two-vehicle collision at a busy east-end intersection sent one person to hospital Wednesday night. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

In a report highlighting traffic collisions between 2012 and 2019 the City of St. John’s ranked the intersection in the top five most dangerous intersections in the City, with nearly half (47%) of collisions resulting in personal injury or fatality. At the same intersection, 45% of collisions involved a vehicle that was turning, a considerable increase over an average of 30% throughout the City.