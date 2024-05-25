CNA expanding Practical Nursing program at its local campuses

The College of the North Atlantic is expanding its Practical Nursing program.

The number of available seats is increasing to 216 across nine campuses. Each campus will have eight additional seats for the Fall 2024 intake. The program will be offered in Bay St. George, Burin, Carbonear, Clarenville, Corner Brook, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Happy Valley-Goose Bay, and St. Anthony.

In addition to increasing the number of seats and campuses offering the PN program, 15 permanent faculty positions are also being added.

Applications are currently open for Bay St. George, Burin, Clarenville, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Happy Valley-Goose Bay and St. Anthony campuses. Applications are currently closed for the Carbonear and Corner Brook campuses due to the number of applications already on file.