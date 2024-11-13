CNA Campuses offering open houses across the province

Today is CNA Day. All CNA campuses across Newfoundland and Labrador will be open to prospective students and the general public from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

There will be sessions for high school students and the general public.

CNA is one of the largest post-secondary educational and skills training centres in Atlantic Canada with programs in academics, applied arts, business, engineering technology, health, trades, information technology, natural resources, and tourism.

Any students from the province who apply today can enter to win one semester of free tuition.