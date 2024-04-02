CMOH Reminds the Public of Solar Eclipse Viewing Safety

The Chief Medical Officer of Health is reminding people of the importance of practicing eye safety when viewing the upcoming solar eclipse. On April 8, a solar eclipse will occur, visible over much of Canada, the United States and Mexico. In Newfoundland and Labrador, a total solar eclipse will be visible across the centre of the island, including Bonavista, Terra Nova National Park and Codroy Valley, with other areas experiencing a partial eclipse.

Avoid looking at the eclipse with the naked eye, as it can cause permanent eye damage, including vision loss. Safe viewing tips include wearing solar eclipse glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 standard for the entire duration of the eclipse. Only the sun should be visible through these glasses.

If unable to obtain eclipse glasses, use indirect viewing methods such as an eclipse projector or watching online.

Ensure children and vulnerable individuals follow these guidelines. If you experience vision problems or eye pain after viewing the eclipse, seek immediate medical attention from an optometrist or primary care provider. You may also contact 811 for advice.