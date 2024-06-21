Closure of Section of Pitts Memorial Drive Begins Today

Beginning today the CN Viaduct on Pitts Memorial Drive will be temporarily closed between the Kilbride exit and the downtown entrance.

The closure is for one month and is necessary for safety purposes to carry out extensive concrete repair work required on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

During the closure, alternate routes for trucks and/or tractor trailers on the eastbound portion to enter the downtown area include New Gower Street, Duckworth Street, and Cavendish Square. For westbound traffic, alternate routes include Kings Bridge Road to Torbay Road to the Outer Ring Road and MacDonald Drive at Torbay Road to access Columbus Drive.