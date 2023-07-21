Climate Action Incentive hits bank accounts today

Some residents woke up to a deposit in their bank accounts this morning from the federal government. The Climate Action Incentive aims to help individuals and families offset the cost of the federal pollution pricing. Today was the first of three quarterly payments. The next installments are set for October and January. The payment was previously available in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ottawa. However, it came into effect on July 1 for Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. For those who don’t get their tax refunds through direct deposit, it could take up to 10 business days for the payment to arrive by mail.
Service outage for some Bell Aliant customers in St. John’sBy Web Team — 5 hours ago
Bell Aliant says some customers in St. John’s may be experiencing service interruptions today.
It's a result of a fibre cut by a third party. The company said on Twitter it's working to restore service as quickly as possible, but did not have an estimated time.
St. John’s native Jordan Canning directs episode of Star TrekBy Web Team — 6 hours ago
A director from this province says she recently had one of the most fulfilling experiences of her career, after directing an episode of Star Trek.
Jordan Canning posted to Facebook, to express her excitement at the opportunity.
“As a kid, I was fully obsessed with Star Trek: TNG (like, had a crush on Q level obsessed). So to get to step into that world and direct an episode of Strange New Worlds 30 years later feels both surreal and totally preordained. This was one of the best and most creatively fulfilling experiences of my career.”
Canning went on to say the entire cast and crew are incredible and absolutely at the top of their game, and that shooting the episode was a joy from start to finish.
She is encouraging all to tune into "Charades" which premiered on July 13th, and can be seen on Paramount + and Crave in Canada.
A rare (for N.L) funnel cloud was spotted near Deer Lake Thursday eveningBy Eddie Sheerr — 5 hours ago
Some strong thunderstorms developed over western Newfoundland Thursday afternoon and evening. These storms moved through portions of the West Coast and dropped heavy amounts of rain in short order. Some locations around Corner Brook picked up nearly 50 mm of rain in under 2 hours.
While the rainfall is impressive, the more impressive thing was one of these storm cells that moved through the area had enough rotation to drop a funnel cloud near Deer Lake. Initially, I was extremely skeptical as these events, while not unheard of, are extremely rare in our Province. Then I was shown a crucial piece of evidence that make this occurrence much more likely in my mind. The observer from the Deer Lake airport put the abbreviation for a funnel cloud in the 5:30 PM NDT METAR.
The text I have highlighted in yellow is the observation of the funnel cloud! And for those interested, METAR stands for Meteorological Aerodrome Report (METAR), also known as Meteorological Terminal Aviation Routine Weather Report, Meteorological Terminal Air Report or Meteorological Airfield Report is a format for reporting weather information. METARs are standard across the world for weather observations.
After this, the pictures and videos started coming in. The first ones I saw were from Steve Stuckless, who got a very good snap of the funnel cloud from the Deer Lake area.
Steve was also able to capture a great video of the funnel, where you can clearly see the rotation.
Here are a couple more pictures of the funnel from different angles
So we had visual and photo/video evidence of the funnel. But what about radar? Can we confirm it there? The answer is yes. In order to do so, we must look at velocity data. Typically I’m showing reflectivity data on the news, where the brighter the colour, the heavier the precipitation is over a given location. However, the radars also look at atmospheric velocities– or the direction the wind is going with respect to the radar site. Without getting overly specific, when looking at this imagery we are looking for areas of red and green right next to each other. That’s called a couplet. The radar on Marble Mountain did indeed pick up a couplet for a short time last evening.
Funnel Cloud vs. Tornado
For those of you wondering why this was a funnel cloud and not a tornado, it comes down to where the bottom of the funnel ends up. In this case, the funnel never seems to make it to the ground. In that case, it remains a funnel cloud. These are typically harmless but can look scary.
If the funnel reached the ground then it would be considered a tornado if it made contact on land and a water spout if the contact was made on the water. Again, in this case, I currently have no evidence suggesting this circulation reached the ground.Post Views: 165