Climate Action Incentive hits bank accounts today

Published on July 21, 2023 at 5:46 pm

Some residents woke up to a deposit in their bank accounts this morning from the federal government. The Climate Action Incentive aims to help individuals and families offset the cost of the federal pollution pricing. Today was the first of three quarterly payments. The next installments are set for October and January. The payment was previously available in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ottawa. However, it came into effect on July 1 for Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. For those who don’t get their tax refunds through direct deposit, it could take up to 10 business days for the payment to arrive by mail.

