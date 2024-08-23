Clarenville RCMP responds to vehicle swerving on TCH, arrests suspected drug impaired driver

On Wednesday morning, Aug., police arrested a motorist for suspected drug impaired driving. At approximately 10:00 a.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle swerving all over the road on the Trans-Canada Highway at Port Blandford.

The described vehicle was stopped and the driver, a man from Bishops Falls, showed signs of drug impairment. He was arrested and brought back to the Detachment where a Drug Influence Evaluation was completed. Police await the results of toxicology testing to determine if charges are warranted. The man’s driver’s license was suspended and vehicle impounded.

To report an impaired driver, please pull over and call 911. It may save a life.