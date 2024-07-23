Clarenville RCMP responds to report of theft, suspects flee from police, arrested and charged

Two individuals, 30-year-old Nicole Robbins and 30-year-old Tyler Balsom, were arrested by Clarenville RCMP on July 20 following a report of theft from a business in Georges Brook.

Shortly before 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, police received the report of theft. A quantity of alcohol was stolen from the store and suspects departed in a vehicle. The described vehicle was located by police a short time later and the occupants, Robbins and Balsom, who were on court ordered conditions to remain away from one another, were identified. Police attempted a traffic stop, however the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed and in a dangerous manner. In the interests of public safety, police did not pursue the vehicle.

The vehicle was located a short time later parked at a residence in Clarenville. Tyler Balsom resisted arrest and was placed in the rear of the police vehicle. The stolen alcohol was observed inside the suspect vehicle. While in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, Balsom damaged the police vehicle.

Robbins was also arrested on the property and the stolen alcohol was recovered from the suspect vehicle, which was seized as part of the investigation.

Nicole Robbins was released by the court on July 22. She is charged with the following criminal offences:

Theft under $5000.00

Flight from police

Dangerous operation of a conveyance (motor vehicle)

Possession of property obtained by crime

Failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking

Tyler Balsom was remanded into custody and attends court again today. He is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime

Resisting arrest

Mischief under $5000.00 – damage to property

Failure to comply with a condition of an undertaking

The investigation is continuing. Each are set to appear in court at a later date.