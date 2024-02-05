Clarenville RCMP look to identify man who allegedly stole axe

Clarenville RCMP is investigating a theft from Canadian Tire which occurred on January 11, 2024.

Just after 8:30 p.m, RCMP received the report of a theft from the store. Surveillance video showed a man stealing an axe.



Police are requesting public assistance by releasing the attached photo of the suspect involved, as local efforts to identify the suspect have been exhausted.

Anyone with any information about the identity of the man pictured or the owner of the vehicle is asked to call Clarenville RCMP at 709-466-3211. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.