Clarenville RCMP investigates fatal collision on TCH west of Clarenville

A 53-year-old man is deceased following a collision that occurred on the Trans-Canada Highway (TCH) near Clarenville on November 1, 2024.

Shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Clarenville RCMP received and responded to the report of a head-on collision involving a car and a commercial gravel truck that occurred on the TCH approximately six kilometers west of Clarenville. Upon arrival, officers located the lone occupant of the car, who had been ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the gravel truck was transported to Dr. G.B Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville for treatment of minor injuries.

A Collision Analyst with RCMP Traffic Services attended the scene, along with RCMP officers from Clarenville detachment, Traffic Services and Police Dog Services.

The TCH was impassable for a number of hours. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged and the investigation is continuing.