News

City of St. John’s releases St. Patrick’s Day Holiday Schedule

Posted: March 17, 2024 10:56 am
By Web Team


Due to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday on Monday, Mar. 18, city offices and facilities will be closed.

Please note: Garbage and recycling will be collected on Monday.

  • The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open for commercial users only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • All City parking by-laws are still in effect including paid parking regulations as Monday is not a Shops Closing holiday.
  • The Loop at Bannerman Park will be open, weather permitting. Call 709-733-LOOP (5667).
  • Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Quidi Vidi Lake.
