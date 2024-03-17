City of St. John’s releases St. Patrick’s Day Holiday Schedule

Due to the St. Patrick’s Day holiday on Monday, Mar. 18, city offices and facilities will be closed.
Please note: Garbage and recycling will be collected on Monday.
- The Robin Hood Bay Waste Management Facility is open for commercial users only from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- All City parking by-laws are still in effect including paid parking regulations as Monday is not a Shops Closing holiday.
- The Loop at Bannerman Park will be open, weather permitting. Call 709-733-LOOP (5667).
- Public washrooms will be open at Bannerman Park, Bowring Park and Quidi Vidi Lake.