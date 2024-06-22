City announces Canada Day/Memorial Day Events

Annually the City of St. John’s hosts Canada Day celebrations on July 1. All Canada Day events are accessible, and all activities are free of charge.

Sunrise Celebration (6 a.m. to 7 a.m.)

The day begins with the Sunrise Event at 6 a.m. at Signal Hill National Historic Site. A free, wheelchair accessible Metrobus Shuttle will bring you from the Signal Hill Visitor Centre up to Cabot Tower. After the return shuttle, join everyone for free birthday cupcakes at the Signal Hill Visitor Centre.

Family Fun and Entertainment (1 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

An afternoon of free family fun and entertainment will take place at King George V Park (at the head of Quidi Vidi Lake) from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will include bouncers, Laser Tag, balloon twisters, interactive games, a cultural concert and activities, free birthday cupcakes and more. Please remember to bring a non-perishable food item or monetary donation for the Community Food Sharing Association. The inclement weather location is the Techniplex, 39 Churchill Avenue. Please note that pets are not permitted at King George V Park or in the Techniplex.

Live Music and Fireworks Show (8 p.m. to 10 p.m.)

The evening will be sure to entertain with a live concert featuring Carolina East at the Quidi Vidi Bandstand at 8 p.m. followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. Should weather conditions not be ideal, the fireworks will be rescheduled for July 2 at 10 p.m. Pet owners are reminded to keep their pets inside during the fireworks display.