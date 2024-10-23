City Accepting Applications for Grant Programs

The City is now accepting applications for grant programs, which provide financial assistance annually to organizations and individuals whose applications align with the City’s strategic directions. Grants are available in the following categories:
Community Grants
The City of St. John’s provides over $1.7 million annually in funding through its Community Grant Program. Funding is available in the following categories:
- Community Organizations
- Sporting Organizations
- Special Events and Festivals
- Arts Organizations
- Individual Artists
Applicants are encouraged to review the Community Grants Frequently Asked Questions before applying.