City of St. John’s seeking input from seniors

The City of St. John’s is looking for feedback from seniors, on what it means to live in an age-friendly city. The city says they want to learn from residents on what an age-friendly city means to them, and how the City of St. John’s can help, by providing certain programs and services. engagement is open on the city’s website from Oct. 5-2. There are also pop up events all month long, where seniors can go in person to give their feedback.