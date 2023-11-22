Churchill seeking NDP nomination in Conception Bay East-Bell Island

Kimberly Churchill is seeking the nomination for the New Democratic Party in the district of Conception Bay East-Bell Island for the upcoming by-election.

“After fighting for six years demanding an equitable education for my deaf son, a human right that everyone is entitled to in our province, one thing became clear to me — the system isn’t designed to help people. It’s designed with barriers and hoops to jump through, seemingly to wear people down and keep them from accessing supports that are supposed to be there.” said Churchill. “Years of nothing but lip service from leaders sparked an internal torch that only made me stronger and more determined to fight harder. Ultimately, the Human Rights Commission found that my son was discriminated against for four years.

Churchill became involved with the NDP while fighting for her son Carter’s educational rights. That’s where she met Jim Dinn who encouraged her to get involved in the party.

“When we spoke at the court hearings, it was clear to me that I was talking to Jim. Not James Dinn, Party Leader. He was genuine, concerned and supportive of me doing the right thing and standing up when others told me I would never win against the government in court,” Churchill said. “I have met some great people since becoming involved with the party, and their motives are clear: a more equitable Newfoundland and Labrador, for everyone. That’s a team I want to be a part of.”

The by-election for the district has not yet been called. PC David Brazil, the current MHA, has announced his intention to step down on Dec. 29.