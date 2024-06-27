Churchill Falls wildfire becoming more manageable as favourable weather arrives

Premier Andrew Furey had some excellent news about the wildfire burning near Churchill Falls late last evening. Between the weather changing and fire finding itself against the reservoir north of the Churchill Falls airport, conditions in the area improved rapidly from just 24 hours prior.

Mother Nature heard our call for the forest fire near Churchill Falls, and it is now down to Category 1, with a promising weather forecast. Crews continue monitoring the situation, as @NLHydro works to protect the power supply and support employees through this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/wnYCpKVJc2 — Premier of NL (@PremierofNL) June 27, 2024

Wildfires are graded on a scale of 1 to 6, with 1 being the least threatening type of fire and 6 being the most aggressive, fast-moving, and dangerous. This fire has generally fluctuated between a 2 or 3 and 4 or 5, or even 6 at times.

The details of rank 1 are as follows

Characteristics

Smouldering ground fire

No open flame

White smoke

Slow (i.e. creeping) rate of fire spread

Examples of firefighting tactics

Direct attack with ground crews using hand

tools and water delivery systems (i.e. pumps and hose).

The weather conditions in the area should remain favorable for the continued fighting of this for for the next couple of days. According to NTV’s Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr, rain is forecast for the weekend’s second half.