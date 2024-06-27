Churchill Falls wildfire becoming more manageable as favourable weather arrives

Premier Andrew Furey had some excellent news about the wildfire burning near Churchill Falls late last evening. Between the weather changing and fire finding itself against the reservoir north of the Churchill Falls airport, conditions in the area improved rapidly from just 24 hours prior.
Wildfires are graded on a scale of 1 to 6, with 1 being the least threatening type of fire and 6 being the most aggressive, fast-moving, and dangerous. This fire has generally fluctuated between a 2 or 3 and 4 or 5, or even 6 at times.
The details of rank 1 are as follows
Characteristics
- Smouldering ground fire
- No open flame
- White smoke
- Slow (i.e. creeping) rate of fire spread
Examples of firefighting tactics
- Direct attack with ground crews using hand
- tools and water delivery systems (i.e. pumps and hose).
The weather conditions in the area should remain favorable for the continued fighting of this for for the next couple of days. According to NTV’s Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr, rain is forecast for the weekend’s second half.