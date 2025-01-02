Churchill Falls Negotiating Team to Host Community Webinars

President and Chief Executive Officer of Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro Jennifer Williams and members of the negotiating team will hold four online sessions to learn more about the details of the Churchill Falls Memorandum of Understanding signed last month.

Four 90-minute community webinars will be held from January 12 to 14. Sessions will include a presentation from Williams, as well as a moderated question and answer session. Individuals can submit their questions within the webinar platform during the session.

There will also be a telephone only option for those who are unable to stream the sessions via the Internet.

The webinars will take place on Sunday, January 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, January 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Tuesday, January 14 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To register, visit www.ourchapter.ca.