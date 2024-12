Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has resigned from federal cabinet.

In a letter posted to Twitter, Freeland writes that Trudeau no longer wanted her to serve as Finance Minister, and offered her another position in cabinet.

Freeland has resigned from Cabinet, however she says she will continue to service as a Liberal Member of Parliament, and will run again in the next federal election.

See my letter to the Prime Minister below // Veuillez trouver ma lettre au Premier ministre ci-dessous pic.twitter.com/NMMMcXUh7A — Chrystia Freeland (@cafreeland) December 16, 2024