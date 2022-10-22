Post Views: 122
Chrystia Freeland calls N.L. an essential partner in Atlantic Loop

By Beth Penney 17 hours ago

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland toured a union training centre in Mount Pearl Tuesday to discuss the federal budget with workers. She also faced questions about why Newfoundland and Labrador was left out of the reference to the Atlantic Loop in the federal budget. Freeland says the province is an essential part of the proposed project. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.

