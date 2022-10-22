Chrystia Freeland calls N.L. an essential partner in Atlantic Loop

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland toured a union training centre in Mount Pearl Tuesday to discuss the federal budget with workers. She also faced questions about why Newfoundland and Labrador was left out of the reference to the Atlantic Loop in the federal budget. Freeland says the province is an essential part of the proposed project. NTV’s Beth Penney reports.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Weather Photo Contest
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS