Chronic absenteeism is major concern for Child Death Review Committee

The province’s Child Death Review Committee is raising concerns about chronic absenteeism in schools.

The latest recommendation from the committee was released by the justice department today. It says recommendations from a 2019 report by the Child and Youth Advocate on chronic absenteeism have not been fully implemented.

The committee says it recognizes the Education Accord is working on making changes to the school system. But it recommends that the Department of Education continue with its efforts to implement all the recommendations from the 2019 report.

