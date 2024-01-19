Children’s pain and fever medicine recalled

A recall has been issued for children’s medicine Pediatrix due to potential risk of overdose. Teva Canada Limited is recalling one lot of the ‘Pediatrix Acetaminophen Oral Solution’ after product testing that found a higher than acceptable amount of acetaminophen. A child receiving too much acetaminophen can overdose. The lot number of the affected product is ‘m-c-0079’ with an expiry of August 2025. Health Canada is monitoring the company’s recall. If you have this product, you are asked to return it to your local pharmacy for proper disposal.