Chief Mi’sel Joe accepts position with World Energy GH2

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill

Six weeks after resigning as administrative head of the Miawpukek First Nation, Chief Mi’sel Joe has accepted a new position with World Energy GH2, the company building a wind-powered hydrogen plant in Bay St. George.

In a news release today, World Energy announced Chief Joe has accepted a position as strategic advisor, supporting indigenous, government and community relations.

Chief Mi’sel Joe commented: “I’m proud of the marine business we have created together, and I’m passionate about truth and reconciliation, including economic reconciliation for Mi’kmaq people in Newfoundland and Labrador. I look forward to contributing to these important Newfoundland and Labrador companies, and to helping the Project Nujio’qonik team move forward in the best way for our country, our province and the Mi’kmaq people.”