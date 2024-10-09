Charges of impaired operation causing death laid in Veterans Memorial Highway fatal collision

RCMP have laid charges against 27-year-old Jonathan Patten of Pouch Cove in connection with a fatal collision that occurred on March 19 on the Veterans Memorial Highway.

Patten was operating a GMC truck that collided with a Subaru car. The driver of the Subaru, a 25-year-old Tilton man, died at the scene.

Blood samples collected from Patten as part of this investigation were sent for analysis. The results, which were recently obtained, determined the presence of a number of illicit impairing drugs.

Patten was charged with impaired operation by drug causing death and having a blood drug concentration above the legal limit. His licence was suspended.

Patten is set to appear in court on December 18.