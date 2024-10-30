News

Charges anticipated against off-road vehicle operator who attempted to evade traffic stop

Posted: October 30, 2024 10:32 am
Charges are pending against a 42-year-old operator of an off-road vehicle who attempted to evade Harbour Grace RCMP during a traffic stop in Harbour Grace on Oct. 26.  

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police observed a side-by-side, with two occupants who were not wearing helmets, travelling at a high rate of speed on Harvey Street. The officer was unable to initiate a traffic stop and engaged another officer, who was also on Harvey Street, for assistance.  In anticipation of the off-road vehicle approaching, the second officer positioned the police vehicle in the middle of the road and activated emergency lights. Upon approach of the police vehicle, the off-road vehicle operator attempted to evade the traffic stop by turning around in the roadway and subsequently crashed the side-by-side on the roadway.

The passenger, a 48-year-old woman, was transported to Carbonear General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver, who was without insurance or registration, was uninjured.

The side by side was impounded as part of the investigation. Charges are anticipated.  The investigation is continuing.

