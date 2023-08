The RCMP is investigating after finding a loaded firearm inside a vehicle during a traffic checkpoint on Route 60 in Holyrood.

At about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers from the Holyrood and Ferryland Detachments were conducting a traffic checkpoint.

Officers located a loaded 12-gauge shotgun. The weapon was seized. Two occupants, a 44-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, were arrested.

The two were later released from custody. Multiple firearms charges are anticipated.