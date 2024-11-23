Charge against St. John’s teen upgraded to attempted murder

Police have upgraded charges against a youth involved in a serious assault earlier this month in St. John’s.

Just before 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 6, the RNC responded to a report of an assault in the area of Curling Place where a woman had sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries. A 17-year-old boy, believed to be responsible for the assault, had fled the area prior to police arrival. He was found several hours later nearby and charged with aggravated assault, uttering threats, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaches.

The accused and the victim know each other.

After further investigation, the accused is now charged with attempted murder. He is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court today in relation to the upgraded charge.

The identity of the accused is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act.