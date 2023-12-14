Change to access ambulance services for individuals who call the Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre

NL Health Services advises the public that, effective Jan. 15, citizens of communities served by the Grand Bank/Fortune Ambulance Service who have a medical emergency and require an ambulance are directed to call 911. As of Jan. 15, individuals who call the Dr. S. Beckley Health Centre in Grand Bank for an ambulance in a medical emergency, will be directed to hang up and call 911. The local hospital phone number will no longer provide access to ambulance services.

When individuals call 911 for an ambulance in an emergency, they are connected to their local ambulance services. 911 is an easy number to remember in emergency situations and is the fastest way to get help in any emergency.

Over the next year, NL Health Services will continue to work with communities to promote the use of 911 for emergencies and to move away from using local phone numbers to access emergency ambulance services.