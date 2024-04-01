Central area forest access roads to close for spring thaw period

Effective tomorrow, April 2, several forest access roads in the Point Leamington, Botwood, Lewisporte, Glenwood, Birchy Bay, Gander Bay, Gambo and Glovertown areas will be temporarily closed to vehicle traffic until further notice. Signage will be posted at gates leading to closed roads.
Temporary closures at this time of year are required to protect forest access roads from damage during the spring thawing period. Roads will remain open for snowmobile and ATV use.
Roads scheduled for temporary closure include:
- Salmon Pond Access Road
- Birchy Bay Access Road
- Clarke’s Head Access Road
- Otter Pond Access Road
- Shipbuilder’s Pond Access Road
- Stoneville Access Road
- Osmonton Arm Access Road
- Diver Pond Access Road
- Southern Lake Access Road
- Burnt Bay Lake Access Road
- Wings Point Access Road
- Neil’s Brook Access Road
- Rod and Gun Club Access Road
- Island Pond Access Road
- Second Pond Access Road
- Chapel’s Island Access Road
- Mint Brook Forest Access Road
- Drover’s Ridge Forest Access Road
- Northwest Pond Forest Access Road
- Weir’s Pond Forest Access Road
- Kinden’s Ridge Forest Access Road