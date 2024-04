The Conception Bay South Fire Department held its annual Stuff the Fire Truck Food Drive in aid of the CBS/Paradise Food Bank.

The event was held on Sunday at the CBS Fire Department in Kelligrews.

Members of the public was invited to contribute non-perishable food items to help replenish the food bank’s supplies.

Everything from juices, canned goods, cookies and cake mixes to rice and sugar were accepted and personal hygiene items such as shampoo, conditioner, hand soap, and deodorant.