This Saturday the CBS ATV Committee will be holding the CBS 50th Anniversary ATV Run.

The ATV Run starts at 11:30 a.m. at the parking lot on Graham Mifflen Drive next to the CBS Arena.

The run will proceed to the Tilleys Road gravel pit. At the midway point, there will be a barbeque and refreshments.

The ATV RUN event will take approximately three hours in total.

In the event of inclement weather, the run will take place on Sunday, November 5.