Justice News

Carjacking suspect ordered to stay in custody

Posted: April 24, 2024 7:55 pm
By Rosie Mullaley



video
play-sharp-fill

A man suspected of a carjacking at knife point on a road off Salmonier Line last week has been ordered to stay in jail.

NTV’s Rosie Mullaley has the story.

Post Views: 0

Scroll to top Hide picture