Photo: Carbonear Heritage Society

Water Street in Carbonear will be reduced to one lane from O’Donovan’s Lane to Bannerman Street today. There will be flagspersons on site.

A private contractor will be completing work on the property between Coldwater Café and The Painted Mango.

The site was home to three buildings that burned down last year. One of the buildings was torn down earlier this year and the remaining two were demolished yesterday.