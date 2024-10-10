Candidates confirmed for Ward 3 By-Election

On Tuesday, November 5, residents living in Ward 3 of the City of St. John’s will elect a new Councillor. The following candidates who have been successfully nominated:

Scott Fitzgerald

Walter Harding

Mark House

Paul Morgan

Greg Noseworthy

Vote-by-Mail

The City will use a vote-by-mail system for the upcoming by-election. Residents of Ward 3 are encouraged to check the voters list to ensure they receive their vote-by-mail kit at the correct address. To learn if you are in Ward 3, you can use the Ward Look-Up feature on the City website.

The City relies on the permanent list of electors provided by Elections NL. If you have recently moved and/or reached the voting age of 18, you may not be on the voters list. To determine if you are on the list and/or to register if you are not, visit the Voter Registration Portal.

Voter kits will be delivered in the mail beginning Friday, October 18. Completed kits must be returned in the mail by Wednesday, Oct.. Alternatively, residents can deposit their completed kit at the green drop box situated outside City Hall during the election period (October 18 to November 5).

On election day, voters may also drop-off completed kits or cast their ballots at a satellite drop-off centre located on the first floor of the Village Mall, 430 Topsail Rd, between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters who intend to register to vote at the satellite drop-off centre on election day must have acceptable identification available.