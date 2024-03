Candidate nominations closed at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, for the Fogo Island-Cape Freels By-Election.

There are three nominated candidates.

The candidates are Dana Blackmore for the Liberal Party, Jim Gill is running for the New Democratic Party, and Jim McKenna for the Progressive Conservative Party.

Advance polls will be open on Monday, April 8. By-Election Day is Monday, April 15.

Special Ballot voting is also available for anyone who would like to avail of the option.