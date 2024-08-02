Candidates announced for by-election

The Office of the Chief Electoral Officer has announced the official slate of candidates for the By-Election in the district of Waterford Valley.

There are three candidates running. Nicole Boland will be running for the NDP, Jamie Korab is running under the Liberal banner, and Jessie Wilkins will represent the PC Party.

Advance polling day is on Thursday, August 15 polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. By-Election day is Thursday, August 22 polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Candidate nominations closed at 2:00 pm on Thursday.