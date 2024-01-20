Canadian Blood Services seeking donors to fill vacant appointments

Canadian Blood Services is hoping people will roll up their sleeves once again to fill vacant appointments.

As of Friday, January 19, Canadian Blood Services will need to fill 291 appointments here in this province to meet their quota from now until January 31.

Canadian Blood Services is asking for both blood and plasma donors at this time, but people can donate anything from blood, stem cells, plasma or platelets.

Every year Canadian Blood Services experiences a noticeable drop in donations from November to February. Booking an appointment is easy and can be done online (blood.ca) or by calling 1-888-236-6283.