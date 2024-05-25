Canadian Army Reservists Conducting Road Exercise from St. John’s to St. Lawrence

Members from Newfoundland’s Canadian Army Reserve units will conduct a road move from St. John’s to St. Lawrence this weekend.

During this time, the public can expect to see increased military traffic along routes 1 and 210. Approximately 60 troops will participate. Military personnel will be setting up a field kitchen and tents and conducting small patrols in the vicinity of St. Lawrence Academy.

The training serves as a rehearsal of the 37 Canadian Brigade Group’s ability to move equipment and provide logistics and maintenance support over large areas of the province in the event of a Domestic Emergency.