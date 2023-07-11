Canada’s premiers continue talks in Winnipeg

Canada’s Premiers start their second day of talks today in Winnipeg.

One of the main topics is how to spend $46 billion of federal health funding. Affordability is another topic high on the agenda.

On today’s agenda, Premiers will focus discussions on supporting the top priorities of Canadians, including affordability and improving health care. On Wednesday, Premiers will discuss a range of economic issues centered on Canada’s competitiveness and economic growth.

A closing news conference is planned for Wednesday afternoon.

The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers.

For Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey, it’s also an opportunity to talk equalization. Premier furey expects to have a controversial discussion amongst premiers as the federal government hasn’t updated the formula since 2007.