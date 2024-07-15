Canada’s 13 premiers begin days of meetings in Halifax

Premier Andrew Furey will gather with his Canadian counterparts in Halifax this week, as Nova Scotia hosts the summer meeting of the Council of the Federation…

The group of 13 provincial and territorial premiers is expected to continue their discussions on revitalizing cooperative federalism in Canada, as well as highlighting issues facing residents in all canadian provinces, including housing, health care, carbon taxes and emergency preparedness.

A closing news conference will be held on Wednesday afternoon, when the meetings wrap up..

It’s always good to catch up with my colleague, the Premier of Quebec, @francoislegault and discuss hydroelectricity and our goals for the future. pic.twitter.com/noGWT9v71u — Andrew Furey (@FureyAndrew) July 15, 2024