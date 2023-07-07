Canada wins international ball hockey gold: Nine women from this province are world champions

Nine athletes from this province are now world champions, leading Canada to gold at the world under-21 female ball hockey championship in the Czech Republic. Maggie Jones was brilliant in net for Canada, making 21 saves for the win. She was selected MVP in the final and top goalie in the tournament.

Jones made some brilliant saves throughout the gold medal game, including key stops in the final minutes to secure the win. The Canadian lineup was peppered with star athletes from this province – with players representing their hometowns, from St. John’s to L’Anse au Clair. New world champions include Jenni Simpson, Alyson Thomas, Cassie Drover, Julia Butler, Jayme Guy, Renee Faulkner, Brooke Lannon, Ashley Hayley, and Maggie Jones.

It’s been a huge month for ball hockey in this province. Earlier this week, four players from Newfoundland and Labrador helped Canada win gold at the world under-20 men’s championship.

Congrats to the new world champs.