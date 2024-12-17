Canada Post resumes operations 

Canada Post is restarting operations today. Stabilizing operations will take time and the company is asking for patience.

Parcels, lettermail and direct marketing mail will be on a first-in, first-out basis, Canada Post will start working through the mail and parcels trapped in the system since the strike began on November 15, 2024.

New commercial volumes will not be accepted into the network until Thursday.

Service guarantees are suspended as the company ramps up operations.

Delays through the remainder of 2024 and into January 2025. Post office hours of operation may vary as the company works to stabilize operations.

For international mail and parcels, Canada Post will work to process a significant accumulation of international mail and parcels currently queued up to enter the postal system. Delays are expected into the new year. The postal system will start accepting new international mail on December 23.