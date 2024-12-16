Canada Post Operations to resume on Tuesday

Canada Post will resume operations tomorrow.

Last week, Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon established a process with the Canada Industrial Relations Board to assess the likelihood of both sides reaching agreements by the end of the year.

After hearings over the weekend, it was determined that the parties were at an impasse. As a result, employees were ordered to return to work at 8:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Employees will receive a retroactive wage increase of five percent. The increase will be retroactive to the day after each collective agreement expired. The increase will be in effect going forward.

The retroactive portion will be paid out to current employees in two portions. The first is an upfront payment before Christmas of $1000 for all regular employees and $500 for temporary employees based on a minimum number of hours. The remainder of the retroactive pay will be forwarded by the end of January.

The terms of the existing collective agreements will be extended until May 22, 2025. Collective agreements between Canada Post and CUPW expired on December 31, 2023, for the Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers unit and on January 31, 2024, for the urban unit.