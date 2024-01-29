Canada Post asking for help to ensure safe delivery

With the inclement weather today into tomorrow morning, Canada Post is asking for your help.
The mailing company is reminding residents that their delivery agents are doing their best through difficult weather conditions and help can go a long way.
Homeowners and business owners are asked to keep a clear and safe path to their home or business. With everyone’s support, Canada Post says this will help avoid injury.
Here are some tips to help keep our people safe:
- Remove snow and ice from your walkways, driveway, and around your mailbox.
- De-ice your stairs, entrance, and the path to your mailbox, using sand or salt.
- Keep your stairs, handrails, and mailbox free of obstructions, and in good repair.