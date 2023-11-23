Canada – EU Leaders’ Summit kicks off in St. John’s

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered remarks at the opening reception for the Canada-EU Summit Thursday evening at Quidi Vidi Brewery.

The 19th Canada-EU Leaders’ Summit runs from November 23 to 24. Canada now plays host to the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. According to the European Commission, on the agenda are issues involving trade, climate, Ukraine, Middle East and Cyber security.

The Leaders’ Summit will reconvene Friday morning in downtown St. John’s.