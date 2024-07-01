Canada Day Family Fun Event Moved to Techniplex

The Canada Day family fun event originally scheduled for King George V Park has been moved to the Techniplex due to weather conditions. The free event, which will take place from 1 to 5 p.m., includes bouncers, Laser Tag, balloon twisters, interactive games, live music, an interactive cultural space, free birthday cupcakes and much more.

Featuring performances from Allison Walsh, Strength of the Drum, Soup’ du Jour, Salt Beef Junkies and Jim Payne & Fergus O’Byrne. In the cultural interactive space, we will have a number of activities including dance workshops and showcases, a Cricket demonstration and a Canada Day Drumming event, which involves six minutes of simultaneous drumming that will take place from coast to coast.