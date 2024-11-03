Call for Applications for Infrastructure Funding Programs for Next Year

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is inviting eligible funding recipients to submit applications for infrastructure funding programs for next year.

The Call for Applications closes on Nov. 29.

Typical projects include water and waste-water treatment, seawalls, roads, recreational facilities, town halls and fire halls. Funding is cost-shared between provincial and municipal governments and is available to municipalities, local service districts and Inuit Community Governments.

The Provincial Department of Transportation and Infrastructure is currently working with the Federal Government to finalize the Canadian Housing Infrastructure Fund program parameters. It is anticipated that the federal program will support water, wastewater and storm water projects.